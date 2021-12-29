Covid-19 numbers in North Alabama: Dec. 29 update

As reports of Covid-19 infections increase in North Alabama, we’ll be providing you with information on its spread from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“Percent positivity” refers to the percentage of Covid-19 tests that have come back with positive results.
“Completely vaccinated” refers to those who have received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Data about booster shots is not included.
The below information, which we got HERE, is from Dec. 29, 2021.
Colbert County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 30.5%, up from 23.5% Tuesday
Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 44.98%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 4,785, up from 4,727 Tuesday
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 121, same as Tuesday
DeKalb County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 25.3%, up from 19.8% Tuesday
Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 34.4%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 6,103, up from 6,069 Tuesday
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 145, up from 144 Tuesday
Franklin County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 13.4%, up from 12.3% Tuesday
Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 38.63%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 3,008, up from 2.993 Tuesday
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 58, same as Tuesday
Jackson County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 19.3%, up from 18.9% Tuesday
Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 35.87%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 5,345, up from 5,314 Tuesday
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 136, up from 135 Tuesday
Lauderdale County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 21.5%, up from 17.7% Tuesday
Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 41.04%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 8,674, up from 8,574 Tuesday
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 174, same as Tuesday
Lawrence County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 30.2%, up from 24.1% Tuesday
Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 38.52%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 2,731, up from 2,698 Tuesday
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 72, up from 71 Tuesday
Limestone County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 19.8%, up from 17.2% Tuesday
Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 45.78%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 9,397, up from 9,323 Tuesday
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 130, up from 129 Tuesday
Madison County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 24.5%, up from 20.6% Tuesday
Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 38.52%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 33,162, up from 32,675 Tuesday
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 500, up from 499 Tuesday
Marshall County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 18.3%, up from 13% Tuesday
Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 40.62%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 9,437, up from 9,349 Tuesday
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 155, same as Tuesday
Morgan County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 23%, up from 19.4% Tuesday
Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 42.86%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 12,208, up from 12,073 Tuesday
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 232, same as Tuesday