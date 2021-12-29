You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 715 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 16.5 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Covid-19 numbers in North Alabama: Dec. 29 update

Coronavirus in North Alabama

As reports of Covid-19 infections increase in North Alabama, we’ll be providing you with information on its spread from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

“Percent positivity” refers to the percentage of Covid-19 tests that have come back with positive results.

“Completely vaccinated” refers to those who have received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Data about booster shots is not included.

The below information, which we got HERE, is from Dec. 29, 2021.

Colbert County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 30.5%, up from 23.5% Tuesday

Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 44.98%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 4,785, up from 4,727 Tuesday

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 121, same as Tuesday

DeKalb County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 25.3%, up from 19.8% Tuesday

Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 34.4%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 6,103, up from 6,069 Tuesday

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 145, up from 144 Tuesday

Franklin County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 13.4%, up from 12.3% Tuesday

Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 38.63%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 3,008, up from 2.993 Tuesday

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 58, same as Tuesday

Jackson County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 19.3%, up from 18.9% Tuesday

Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 35.87%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 5,345, up from 5,314 Tuesday

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 136, up from 135 Tuesday

Lauderdale County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 21.5%, up from 17.7% Tuesday

Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 41.04%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 8,674, up from 8,574 Tuesday

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 174, same as Tuesday

Lawrence County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 30.2%, up from 24.1% Tuesday

Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 38.52%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 2,731, up from 2,698 Tuesday

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 72, up from 71 Tuesday

Limestone County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 19.8%, up from 17.2% Tuesday

Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 45.78%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 9,397, up from 9,323 Tuesday

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 130, up from 129 Tuesday

Madison County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 24.5%, up from 20.6% Tuesday

Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 38.52%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 33,162, up from 32,675 Tuesday

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 500, up from 499 Tuesday

Marshall County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 18.3%, up from 13% Tuesday

Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 40.62%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 9,437, up from 9,349 Tuesday

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 155, same as Tuesday

Morgan County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 23%, up from 19.4% Tuesday

Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 42.86%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 12,208, up from 12,073 Tuesday

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 232, same as Tuesday

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com