Covid-19 medication now available at several North Alabama Walmart pharmacies

If you live in Alabama and have a prescription for one of the Covid-19 antiviral medications, you may be able to pick up your medication at your local Walmart or Sam’s Club.
Pharmacies at some of those stores began dispensing Paxlovid and Molnupiravir on Thursday.
The medications are only available with a prescription.
A search on Thursday afternoon found the meds available in these North Alabama locations:
* Cullman Supercenter, 5601 Al Highway 157
* Decatur Neighborhood Market, 1203 6th Ave. SE
* Guntersville Supercenter, 11697 US Highway 431
* Huntsville Supercenter, 2200 Sparkman Drive
* Moulton Supercenter, 15445 Highway 24
* Muscle Shoals Supercenter, 301 Avalon Ave.
* Russellville Supercenter, 13675 Highway 43
* Scottsboro Supercenter, 24833 John T Reid Parkway
Check HERE to be sure you can get them at your favorite location.
Since the medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.