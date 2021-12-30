Covid-19 in North Alabama: Dec. 30 update

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 14.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 17.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 AM CST Thursday was 17.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Covid-19 in North Alabama: Dec. 30 update

  • Updated
  • 0
Coronavirus in North Alabama

As reports of Covid-19 infections increase in North Alabama, we’ll be providing you with information on its spread from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

“Percent positivity” refers to the percentage of Covid-19 tests that have come back with positive results.

“Completely vaccinated” refers to those who have received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Data about booster shots is not included.

The below information, which we got HERE, is from Dec. 30, 2021.

Alabama

Transmission Level: All counties at HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 31.4%

Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 45.13%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 501,087

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 9,269

Colbert County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 34.6%, up from 30.5% Wednesday

Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 44.98%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 4,785, up from 4,727 Wednesday

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 121, unchanged since Tuesday

DeKalb County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 31.8%, up from 25.3% Wednesday

Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 34.4%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 6,163, up from 6,103 Wednesday

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 145, unchanged since Wednesday

Franklin County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 18.5%, up from 13.4% Wednesday

Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 38.63%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 3,034, up from 3,008 Wednesday

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 58, unchanged since Tuesday

Jackson County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 19.5%, up from 19.3% Wednesday

Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 35.87%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 5,383, up from 5,345 Wednesday

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 136, same as Wednesday

Lauderdale County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 24.6%, up from 21.5% Wednesday

Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 41.04%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 8,805, up from 8,674 Wednesday

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 174, unchanged since Tuesday

Lawrence County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 35.7%, up from 30.2% Wednesday

Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 38.52%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 2,768 up from 2,731 Wednesday

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 72, unchanged since Wednesday

Limestone County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 24.4%, up from 19.8% Wednesday

Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 45.78%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 9,514, up from 9,397 Wednesday

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 130, unchanged since Wednesday

Madison County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 28.4%, up from 24.5% Wednesday

Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 38.52%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 33,778, up from 33,162 Wednesday

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 500, unchanged since Wednesday

Marshall County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 22.3%, up from 18.3% Wednesday

Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 40.62%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 9,524, up from 9,437 Wednesday

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 155, unchanged since Tuesday

Morgan County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 28.6%, up from 23% Wednesday

Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 42.86%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 12,421, up from 12,208 Wednesday

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 232, unchanged since Tuesday

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

