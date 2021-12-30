Covid-19 in North Alabama: Dec. 30 update

As reports of Covid-19 infections increase in North Alabama, we’ll be providing you with information on its spread from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“Percent positivity” refers to the percentage of Covid-19 tests that have come back with positive results.
“Completely vaccinated” refers to those who have received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Data about booster shots is not included.
The below information, which we got HERE, is from Dec. 30, 2021.
Alabama
Transmission Level: All counties at HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 31.4%
Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 45.13%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 501,087
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 9,269
Colbert County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 34.6%, up from 30.5% Wednesday
Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 44.98%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 4,785, up from 4,727 Wednesday
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 121, unchanged since Tuesday
DeKalb County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 31.8%, up from 25.3% Wednesday
Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 34.4%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 6,163, up from 6,103 Wednesday
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 145, unchanged since Wednesday
Franklin County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 18.5%, up from 13.4% Wednesday
Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 38.63%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 3,034, up from 3,008 Wednesday
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 58, unchanged since Tuesday
Jackson County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 19.5%, up from 19.3% Wednesday
Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 35.87%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 5,383, up from 5,345 Wednesday
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 136, same as Wednesday
Lauderdale County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 24.6%, up from 21.5% Wednesday
Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 41.04%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 8,805, up from 8,674 Wednesday
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 174, unchanged since Tuesday
Lawrence County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 35.7%, up from 30.2% Wednesday
Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 38.52%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 2,768 up from 2,731 Wednesday
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 72, unchanged since Wednesday
Limestone County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 24.4%, up from 19.8% Wednesday
Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 45.78%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 9,514, up from 9,397 Wednesday
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 130, unchanged since Wednesday
Madison County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 28.4%, up from 24.5% Wednesday
Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 38.52%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 33,778, up from 33,162 Wednesday
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 500, unchanged since Wednesday
Marshall County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 22.3%, up from 18.3% Wednesday
Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 40.62%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 9,524, up from 9,437 Wednesday
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 155, unchanged since Tuesday
Morgan County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 28.6%, up from 23% Wednesday
Percentage of population completely vaccinated as of Dec. 28: 42.86%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 12,421, up from 12,208 Wednesday
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 232, unchanged since Tuesday