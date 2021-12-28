You are the owner of this article.
Covid-19 in North Alabama: Dec. 28 update

As reports of Covid-19 infections increase in North Alabama, we’ll be providing you with information on its spread from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

“Percent positivity” refers to the percentage of Covid-19 tests that have come back with positive results.

“Completely vaccinated” refers to those who have received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Data about booster shots is not included.

The below information, which we got HERE and HERE, is from Dec. 28, 2021.

Colbert County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 23.5%

Percentage of population completely vaccinated: 44.98%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 4,727

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 121

DeKalb County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 19.8%

Percentage of population completely vaccinated: 34.4%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 6,069

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 144

Franklin County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 12.3%

Percentage of population completely vaccinated: 38.63%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 2.993

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 58

Jackson County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 18.9%

Percentage of population completely vaccinated: 35.87%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 5,314

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 135

Lauderdale County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 17.7%

Percentage of population completely vaccinated: 41.04%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 8,574

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 174

Lawrence County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 24.1%

Percentage of population completely vaccinated: 38.52%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 2,698

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 71

Limestone County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 17.2%

Percentage of population completely vaccinated: 45.78%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 9,323

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 129

Madison County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 20.6%

Percentage of population completely vaccinated: 38.52%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 32,675

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 499

Marshall County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 13%

Percentage of population completely vaccinated: 40.62%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 9,349

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 155

Morgan County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 19.4%

Percentage of population completely vaccinated: 42.86%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 12,073

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 232

