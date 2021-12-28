Covid-19 in North Alabama: Dec. 28 update

As reports of Covid-19 infections increase in North Alabama, we’ll be providing you with information on its spread from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“Percent positivity” refers to the percentage of Covid-19 tests that have come back with positive results.
“Completely vaccinated” refers to those who have received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Data about booster shots is not included.
The below information, which we got HERE and HERE, is from Dec. 28, 2021.
Colbert County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 23.5%
Percentage of population completely vaccinated: 44.98%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 4,727
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 121
DeKalb County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 19.8%
Percentage of population completely vaccinated: 34.4%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 6,069
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 144
Franklin County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 12.3%
Percentage of population completely vaccinated: 38.63%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 2.993
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 58
Jackson County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 18.9%
Percentage of population completely vaccinated: 35.87%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 5,314
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 135
Lauderdale County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 17.7%
Percentage of population completely vaccinated: 41.04%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 8,574
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 174
Lawrence County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 24.1%
Percentage of population completely vaccinated: 38.52%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 2,698
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 71
Limestone County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 17.2%
Percentage of population completely vaccinated: 45.78%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 9,323
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 129
Madison County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 20.6%
Percentage of population completely vaccinated: 38.52%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 32,675
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 499
Marshall County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 13%
Percentage of population completely vaccinated: 40.62%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 9,349
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 155
Morgan County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 19.4%
Percentage of population completely vaccinated: 42.86%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 12,073
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 232