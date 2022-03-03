 Skip to main content
Covenant Christian Wins 1A Title, James Clemens Advances to Title Game

Covenant Christian State Champs

Class 1A Boys’ State Championship

Covenant Christian 49, Decatur Heritage 37

By Josh  Bean | For the AHSAA

     BIRMINGHAM – Covenant Christian coach Bret Waldrep knows size matters in basketball.

     Trailing by two after Decatur Heritage hit a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer,  Waldrep turned to a tried-and-true plan: Get the ball to 6-foot-10 senior center Haston Alexander.

     That plan worked to perfection as Covenant Christian downed Decatur Heritage 49-37 to claim the school’s first AHSAA state championship to close out Thursday’s action at the AHSAA 100th State Basketball Championships being held at the BJCC Legacy Arena.

     “Let’s be stubborn about it and get it to our man,” Waldrep said of his second-half plan. “Haston did a fantastic job offensively and defensively.

     Alexander, who earned Class 1A state tourney MVP honors, delivered two momentum-stealing dunks in the third quarter and Covenant Christian (29-6) pulled away to seal the win.

     “Pretty good strategy, isn’t it?” Waldrep said. “It doesn’t take a genius to figure that out.”

      Alexander finished with 20 points on 9-for-14 shooting and added 10 rebounds to set the pace in a final dominated by tenacious defense on both sides.

      Decatur Heritage (21-8), coaches by Jason Marshall,  didn’t score in the first quarter, as Covenant built a 9-0 lead. However, the team rebounded  Bryant Pitts’ 3-pointer just before halftime gave the Eagles their first lead at 17-15.

      Decatur Heritage never found any offensive rhythm, shooting 25 percent (12-for-48) from the field, including 7-for-34 from 3-point range. The team’s leading sorer all season,  Brayden Kyle finished with only two points.

      “Somebody put a lid back on the rim,” said Decatur Heritage coach Jason Marshall, referring to the second half. “We didn’t knock down any shots.”

       Bo Solley led Decatur Heritage with 11 points and three assists, and Pitts had nine points. Reed Trapp added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Covenant, which won its first state championship in school history.

      “I still can’t believe it,” Covenant guard Zeke Griffin told reporters after the game.

      The AHSAA championship games continue Friday with boys’ and girls’ championship games in Class 2A, 3A and 4A. Classes 5A, 6A and 7A will play title games Saturday.

      All championship games are being live-streamed over the NFHS Network and are being telecast over the AHSAA TV Network. WOTM TV is producing all the contests. The AHSAA Radio Network is also broadcasting all games live over its radio/internet network as well.

CLASS 1A STATE ALL-TOURNEY TEAM

Haston Alexander, Covenant Christian (MVP); Reed Trapp, Covenant Christian; Zeek Griffin, Covenant Christian; Bo Solley, Decatur Heritage; Jaden Nixon, Autaugaville.

AHSAA 2022 State Basketball Championships

Birmingham Legacy Arena, Feb. 28-March 5

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE/RESULTS

CLASS 7A

Girls’ Semifinals

Vestavia Hills (32-2) 78, Auburn (20-7) 58

Davidson (31-2) vs. Hoover (31-3), Mar. 3, noon

Boys’ Semifinals

Enterprise (24-6) 73, Spain Park (26-8) 58

James Clemens (22-9) 80, Baker (31-3) 66

CLASS 1A

1A GIRLS' FINALS

Marion County (29-7) 72, Skyline (28-9) 55

1A BOYS' FINALS

Covenant ChristiN (29-6) 49, Decatur Heritage (21-8) 37

FRIDAY, MARCH 4 SCHEDULE

CLASS 2A

2A GIRLS' FINALS

Pisgah (32-3) vs. St. Luke's Episcopal (21-8), Mar. 4, 9 a.m.

2A BOYS' FINALS

Section (27-9) vs. Mars Hill Bible (15-15), Mar. 4, 10:45 a.m.

CLASS 3A

3A GIRLS' FINALS

Prattville Christian (35-1) vs. Susan Moore (30-4), March 4, 12:15 p.m.

3A BOYS' FINALS

Plainview (30-6) vs. Winfield (31-5), March 4, 2:15 p.m.

CLASS 4A

4A GIRLS’ FINALS

Saint James (25-6) vs. Deshler (30-1), Mar. 4, 4 p.m.

4A BOYS’ FINALS

Jacksonville (27-5) vs. Escambia County (27-4), Mar. 4, 5:45 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5 SCHEDULE

CLASS 5A

5A GIRLS’ FINALS

Guntersville (29-5) vs. Lee-Huntsville (26-6), March 5, 9 a.m.

5A BOYS’ FINALS

Ramsay (25-9) vs. Lee-Huntsville (25-6), March 5, 10:45 a.m.

CLASS 6A

6A GIRLS’ FINALS

Oxford (27-4) vs. Hazel Green (34-0), March 5, 12:30 p.m.

6A BOYS’ FINALS

Huffman (29-5) vs. Cullman (28-3), March 5, 2:15 p.m.

CLASS 7A

7A GIRLS’ FINALS

Vestavia Hills (33-2) vs. Hoover (31-3), Mar. 5, 4 p.m.

7A BOYS’ FINALS

Enterprise (24-6) vs. James Clemens ((21-9), Mar. 5, 5:45 p.m.

