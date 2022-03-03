Covenant Christian Wins 1A Title, James Clemens Advances to Title Game

Class 1A Boys’ State Championship
Covenant Christian 49, Decatur Heritage 37
By Josh Bean | For the AHSAA
BIRMINGHAM – Covenant Christian coach Bret Waldrep knows size matters in basketball.
Trailing by two after Decatur Heritage hit a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer, Waldrep turned to a tried-and-true plan: Get the ball to 6-foot-10 senior center Haston Alexander.
That plan worked to perfection as Covenant Christian downed Decatur Heritage 49-37 to claim the school’s first AHSAA state championship to close out Thursday’s action at the AHSAA 100th State Basketball Championships being held at the BJCC Legacy Arena.
“Let’s be stubborn about it and get it to our man,” Waldrep said of his second-half plan. “Haston did a fantastic job offensively and defensively.
Alexander, who earned Class 1A state tourney MVP honors, delivered two momentum-stealing dunks in the third quarter and Covenant Christian (29-6) pulled away to seal the win.
“Pretty good strategy, isn’t it?” Waldrep said. “It doesn’t take a genius to figure that out.”
Alexander finished with 20 points on 9-for-14 shooting and added 10 rebounds to set the pace in a final dominated by tenacious defense on both sides.
Decatur Heritage (21-8), coaches by Jason Marshall, didn’t score in the first quarter, as Covenant built a 9-0 lead. However, the team rebounded Bryant Pitts’ 3-pointer just before halftime gave the Eagles their first lead at 17-15.
Decatur Heritage never found any offensive rhythm, shooting 25 percent (12-for-48) from the field, including 7-for-34 from 3-point range. The team’s leading sorer all season, Brayden Kyle finished with only two points.
“Somebody put a lid back on the rim,” said Decatur Heritage coach Jason Marshall, referring to the second half. “We didn’t knock down any shots.”
Bo Solley led Decatur Heritage with 11 points and three assists, and Pitts had nine points. Reed Trapp added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Covenant, which won its first state championship in school history.
“I still can’t believe it,” Covenant guard Zeke Griffin told reporters after the game.
The AHSAA championship games continue Friday with boys’ and girls’ championship games in Class 2A, 3A and 4A. Classes 5A, 6A and 7A will play title games Saturday.
All championship games are being live-streamed over the NFHS Network and are being telecast over the AHSAA TV Network. WOTM TV is producing all the contests. The AHSAA Radio Network is also broadcasting all games live over its radio/internet network as well.
CLASS 1A STATE ALL-TOURNEY TEAM
Haston Alexander, Covenant Christian (MVP); Reed Trapp, Covenant Christian; Zeek Griffin, Covenant Christian; Bo Solley, Decatur Heritage; Jaden Nixon, Autaugaville.
AHSAA 2022 State Basketball Championships
Birmingham Legacy Arena, Feb. 28-March 5
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE/RESULTS
CLASS 7A
Girls’ Semifinals
Vestavia Hills (32-2) 78, Auburn (20-7) 58
Davidson (31-2) vs. Hoover (31-3), Mar. 3, noon
Boys’ Semifinals
Enterprise (24-6) 73, Spain Park (26-8) 58
James Clemens (22-9) 80, Baker (31-3) 66
CLASS 1A
1A GIRLS' FINALS
Marion County (29-7) 72, Skyline (28-9) 55
1A BOYS' FINALS
Covenant ChristiN (29-6) 49, Decatur Heritage (21-8) 37
FRIDAY, MARCH 4 SCHEDULE
CLASS 2A
2A GIRLS' FINALS
Pisgah (32-3) vs. St. Luke's Episcopal (21-8), Mar. 4, 9 a.m.
2A BOYS' FINALS
Section (27-9) vs. Mars Hill Bible (15-15), Mar. 4, 10:45 a.m.
CLASS 3A
3A GIRLS' FINALS
Prattville Christian (35-1) vs. Susan Moore (30-4), March 4, 12:15 p.m.
3A BOYS' FINALS
Plainview (30-6) vs. Winfield (31-5), March 4, 2:15 p.m.
CLASS 4A
4A GIRLS’ FINALS
Saint James (25-6) vs. Deshler (30-1), Mar. 4, 4 p.m.
4A BOYS’ FINALS
Jacksonville (27-5) vs. Escambia County (27-4), Mar. 4, 5:45 p.m.
SATURDAY, MARCH 5 SCHEDULE
CLASS 5A
5A GIRLS’ FINALS
Guntersville (29-5) vs. Lee-Huntsville (26-6), March 5, 9 a.m.
5A BOYS’ FINALS
Ramsay (25-9) vs. Lee-Huntsville (25-6), March 5, 10:45 a.m.
CLASS 6A
6A GIRLS’ FINALS
Oxford (27-4) vs. Hazel Green (34-0), March 5, 12:30 p.m.
6A BOYS’ FINALS
Huffman (29-5) vs. Cullman (28-3), March 5, 2:15 p.m.
CLASS 7A
7A GIRLS’ FINALS
Vestavia Hills (33-2) vs. Hoover (31-3), Mar. 5, 4 p.m.
7A BOYS’ FINALS
Enterprise (24-6) vs. James Clemens ((21-9), Mar. 5, 5:45 p.m.