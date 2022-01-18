 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Weather Outlook...
...Light freezing rain or drizzle possible early Thursday morning...

A strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday
afternoon into Wednesday evening. Behind the front, lingering rain
will likely change to freezing rain or drizzle briefly before ending
Thursday morning. This transition is most likely to take place in
southern middle Tennessee and northwest Alabama, or generally
northwest of a Scottsboro to Guntersville to Cullman Line. Southeast
of this line, temperatures may remain just above freezing into early
Thursday morning keeping precipitation all liquid. A light glaze of
ice is possible as a result of the freezing rain or drizzle, and may
impact travel conditions Thursday morning. Temperatures may recover
just above freezing for a few hours during the midday to early
afternoon hours. However, the highest elevations of the Cumberland
Plateau in northern Jackson County Alabama and Franklin County
Tennessee may remain at or below freezing, so any ice accumulation
may be slow to melt off roadways.

A developing winter storm may affect much of the southeastern United
States on Friday into Saturday. At this time, only a slight chance
of snow is expected for far northeast Alabama with this system, with
any accumulations remaining less than a half inch. Being a few days
away, please keep checking for later updates in case this forecast
changes and weather and impacts change for our area.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Courtney Spraggins’ family prepares for burial after motions in accused murderer’s case resolved

  • Updated
  • 0

The family of Courtney Spraggins will bury her later this week in Georgia after the alleged killer’s defense team agreed to not ask the courts to conduct their own forensic testing of her remains.

Former Huntsville police officer David McCoy faces a capital murder charge in her killing at his apartment Jan. 7th. He’s been fired from the force.

McCoy remains locked up inside the Madison County jail without bond.

Tuesday, a motions hearing was scheduled but cancelled minutes before it was set to begin.

The hearing was requested by McCoy’s defense to allow the judge to rule on several of their motions, including preserving evidence and allowing the defendant to be at all court proceedings.

But a last-minute defense motion cancelled the hearing because, WAAY 31 has learned, the defense team and prosecutors were able to resolve those issues beforehand.

McCoy’s first attorney, Richard Jensen, had also asked that the body of Spraggins, who was pregnant, be preserved for an independent autopsy after the state’s exam.

You may remember, Jensen withdrew from the case after our reporting of his attempts to get us to cover his movie premiere in exchange for giving us an interview.

McCoy’s newly appointed attorney Brian Clark agreed to allow the state to release the body for burial.

In another motion, the defense requested McCoy be allowed to revisit the crime scene with his lawyers. That, too, was resolved Tuesday. The lawyers did visit the scene but no longer say they need their client to go back.

WAAY 31 sources familiar with the case details say no new charges are expected to be filed between now and a Jan. 28 preliminary hearing that McCoy will attend

The Madison County District Attorney’s Office has reviewed the case but it’s not clear if there are plans to seek the death penalty.

Read more about the case HERE

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you