Courtney Spraggins’ family prepares for burial after motions in accused murderer’s case resolved

The family of Courtney Spraggins will bury her later this week in Georgia after the alleged killer’s defense team agreed to not ask the courts to conduct their own forensic testing of her remains.
Former Huntsville police officer David McCoy faces a capital murder charge in her killing at his apartment Jan. 7th. He’s been fired from the force.
McCoy remains locked up inside the Madison County jail without bond.
Tuesday, a motions hearing was scheduled but cancelled minutes before it was set to begin.
The hearing was requested by McCoy’s defense to allow the judge to rule on several of their motions, including preserving evidence and allowing the defendant to be at all court proceedings.
But a last-minute defense motion cancelled the hearing because, WAAY 31 has learned, the defense team and prosecutors were able to resolve those issues beforehand.
McCoy’s first attorney, Richard Jensen, had also asked that the body of Spraggins, who was pregnant, be preserved for an independent autopsy after the state’s exam.
You may remember, Jensen withdrew from the case after our reporting of his attempts to get us to cover his movie premiere in exchange for giving us an interview.
McCoy’s newly appointed attorney Brian Clark agreed to allow the state to release the body for burial.
In another motion, the defense requested McCoy be allowed to revisit the crime scene with his lawyers. That, too, was resolved Tuesday. The lawyers did visit the scene but no longer say they need their client to go back.
WAAY 31 sources familiar with the case details say no new charges are expected to be filed between now and a Jan. 28 preliminary hearing that McCoy will attend
The Madison County District Attorney’s Office has reviewed the case but it’s not clear if there are plans to seek the death penalty.
