Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Thursday to 11 AM
CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

Court rejects Madison County murderer’s appeal

  • Updated
  • 0
Andrae Norvel Jr.

Andrae Norvel Jr.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has rejected the appeal of a Madison County murderer.

The court on Friday affirmed the conviction of Andrae Norvel Jr., 30, of Huntsville for capital murder, Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Wednesday.

Norvel was convicted in Madison County Circuit Court on Dec. 10, 2021.

He shot and killed 29-year-old Mark Chandler Jr. after an argument between the two on Thanksgiving weekend in 2017. Chandler was a passenger in a vehicle on University Drive when he and the vehicle’s driver were both shot by Norvel.

Norvel was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He’s serving that sentence in St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.

