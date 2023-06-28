Court rejects Madison County murderer’s appeal

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has rejected the appeal of a Madison County murderer.
The court on Friday affirmed the conviction of Andrae Norvel Jr., 30, of Huntsville for capital murder, Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Wednesday.
Norvel was convicted in Madison County Circuit Court on Dec. 10, 2021.
He shot and killed 29-year-old Mark Chandler Jr. after an argument between the two on Thanksgiving weekend in 2017. Chandler was a passenger in a vehicle on University Drive when he and the vehicle’s driver were both shot by Norvel.
Norvel was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
He’s serving that sentence in St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.