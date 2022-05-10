 Skip to main content
Court hearing scheduled Tuesday in Lauderdale County for Casey White

  • Updated
Casey White Indiana Mugshot

Courtesy: Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, Indiana

An emergency status conference is scheduled for Tuesday at noon in Casey White's capital murder trial.

White will also appear virtually in Indiana for a court hearing at 10 a.m.

A press conference will be held at 11:00 in Evansville.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said the Indiana hearing will discuss extradition proceedings.

The hearing in Lauderdale County will discuss the status of White's upcoming capital murder trial, Connolly said.

White was booked into jail early Tuesday morning after his capture Monday night.

