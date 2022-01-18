Court hearing in David McCoy murder case cancelled

A court hearing for accused murderer and former Huntsville Police Department officer David McCoy was cancelled about 90 minutes before it was set to begin Tuesday.
McCoy’s first attorney had filed several motions in the case before stepping down and being replaced by his new attorney, Brian Clark.
Madison County Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Gann told WAAY 31 that he and the defense “came to an agreement on everything,”
In her order cancelling Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Alison Austin says all proceedings will be recorded, McCoy will be present at all future hearings, all evidence will be preserved, and the state will turn over all discovery items.
McCoy is charged with capital murder in the Jan. 7 shooting death of Courtney Spraggins, his 7-months pregnant girlfriend. At the time of the murder, McCoy was a Huntsville Police Department officer. The department later said McCoy had been fired.
