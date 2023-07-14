Court documents: Woman murdered by coworker in Tuscumbia due to argument over jealousy, infidelity

Court documents reveal new information on the murder of a woman at a Tuscumbia business where a coworker hit her in the head multiple times.
According to court documents, it appears that Victor Manuel Funez Cruz, 59, confessed in an interview to police that he got into an argument with the victim, 59-year-old Edith Margarita Martinez, over jealousy/infidelity. Cruz claims she then picked up and swung a metal pipe at him.
Cruz confessed he then hit Martinez with a hammer, breaking it, court documents say. Once the hammer broke, he states he began hitting her multiple times in the head with a metal pipe while she was on the ground.
According to the Tuscumbia Police Department, police responded to an assault in progress at McVantage Packaging located at 514 Highway 43 on Tuesday.
Court documents say police stated there were witnesses that claimed Cruz beat Martinez when they first responded to the scene, prompting an officer to inform other units it was a domestic violence call.
Once police made it to the building where the incident occurred, police found Martinez on the ground with severe head injuries. She was already deceased.
Police said Cruz was standing near the victim and was determined to be the offender.
Court documents reveal that several items were found with blood on them, including a pink hat, ear plugs, a watch, and a metal 50 gallon drum that contained a hammer with a broken handle, a metal pipe, and a large unknown type of metal object.
Management confirmed everyone was on lunch break when the incident occurred, court documents say.
Cruz was arrested for murder and booked into the Colbert County Jail without bond.
He was due in court Friday morning and now has another hearing set for Wednesday.
