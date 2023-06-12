Court documents reveal possible motive in Morgan County murder

WAAY 31 has learned new information about a possible motive in a Morgan County murder.
PREVIOUS: Arrest made in deadly Morgan County shooting
61-year-old Ronald Morgan was killed in the shooting over the weekend.
It happened on Lenox Lane in the Union Hill community.
The sheriff's office says 33-year-old Charles Spears, of Huntsville, is charged with murder in connection to the shooting.
Spears is being held without bond in Morgan County.
In addition to the murder charge, he's facing an obstruction charge.
New court documents shed light on a possible motive in the case.
The documents show Morgan was found with multiple gunshot wounds, sitting in a shed at a property on Lenox Lane.
Police say four shell casings were found on the scene and Spears had a gun on him when he was arrested.
Police say Spears told a witness he shot Morgan multiple times.
That same witness told police Spears said he did it because of a crime that happened to his mother several years ago.
It's unclear if that crime ever occurred, but a search of court records didn't reveal it.
They did provide more insight into Spears criminal history.
WAAY 31 has learned he pleaded guilty to assault in 2019.
The charge was reduced from an original charge of attempted murder where he shot someone multiple times.
That crime happened in Madison County.