Court documents reveal new details after Morgan County mother charged in 8-year-old son’s murder

New information is coming out about the initial investigation into the fatal stabbing of an 8-year-old boy at a Hartselle home early Thursday.
Court records show Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a man with multiple stab wounds at his home on Village Drive early Thursday morning.
According to the records, he identified his attacker as his daughter, Jennifer Nicole Long. He also said he was worried she would hurt his 8-year-old grandson at his house nearby on Colony Lane.
Deputies rushed to that house and found Long coming down the stairs.
She complied with demands to get on the floor, with deputies saying that’s when she told them the boy was dead.
Deputies searched the home and found the child dead in a bedroom. He was found with multiple stab wounds.
Long, 41, was arrested and charged with capital murder.
She is being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond.