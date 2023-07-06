Court documents: Man used fireworks to rob Decatur gas station

Court records reveal new information in a Decatur gas station robbery.
Newly filed court records show Jeffrey Gladden threatened to use fireworks to force a gas station clerk to give him gas.
The theft happened Sunday at a Texaco Express on 6th Avenue Northeast in Decatur.
Court records show Gladden showed the clerk fireworks in the back of his jeep and threatened to set them on fire unless he was given gas.
The clerk set the pump for $20 of gas.
Court records show Gladden angrily went into the store and pushed over shelves while making more threats.
The fearful clerk gave him more gas.
A customer outside saw everything and took pictures, which helped police locate Gladden's Jeep later Sunday night. This led to a nearly hour-long police chase.
Gladden is currently in jail without bond. He'll be in court Friday morning for an Aniah's Law hearing.