Court documents: Man used fireworks to rob Decatur gas station

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Madison, southeastern Limestone, Morgan and east central Lawrence Counties through 515 PM CDT... At 436 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Decatur, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Western Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Hartselle, Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Trinity, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center and University Of Alabama In Huntsville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH