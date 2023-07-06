 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Madison, southeastern Limestone, Morgan and east central Lawrence
Counties through 515 PM CDT...

At 436 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Decatur, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Western Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Hartselle, Redstone Arsenal,
Priceville, Trinity, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center and
University Of Alabama In Huntsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 545 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Court documents: Man used fireworks to rob Decatur gas station

Jeffrey Lyndon Gladden

Court records reveal new information in a Decatur gas station robbery.

PREVIOUS: Man threatens gas station clerk, steals gas in Decatur

Newly filed court records show Jeffrey Gladden threatened to use fireworks to force a gas station clerk to give him gas.

The theft happened Sunday at a Texaco Express on 6th Avenue Northeast in Decatur.

Court records show Gladden showed the clerk fireworks in the back of his jeep and threatened to set them on fire unless he was given gas.

The clerk set the pump for $20 of gas.

Court records show Gladden angrily went into the store and pushed over shelves while making more threats.

The fearful clerk gave him more gas.

A customer outside saw everything and took pictures, which helped police locate Gladden's Jeep later Sunday night. This led to a nearly hour-long police chase.

Gladden is currently in jail without bond. He'll be in court Friday morning for an Aniah's Law hearing.

