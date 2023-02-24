Court documents: Cullman Walmart employee recorded young child in bathroom

A Cullman man is accused of using his phone to record a young child in a Walmart bathroom, court records show.
Documents made public Friday allege 25-year-old Ethan Edward Richardson was at the store on Olive Street in Cullman when he recorded video of a 4-year-old, including images containing nudity.
The incident happened Feb. 4. Cullman Police Department identified Richardson as a Walmart employee after his arrest Wednesday, saying investigators did not believe anyone else was involved in the crime.
Richardson is charged with production of child pornography, possession of child pornography and aggravated criminal surveillance. He was booked into the Cullman County Jail with bond set at $80,000.
Records show Richardson now has a court-appointed attorney and is scheduled for a court hearing April 3.