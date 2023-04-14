Country music stars to raise money for Huntsville Officers shot in the line of duty

Country music stars participating in Huntsville concert event honoring country icon George Jones are also stepping up to help the families of two Huntsville police officers recently shot in the line of duty.
The concert "Still Playin' Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones" happens April 25 at the Von Braun Center.
Nancy Jones, along with the artists performing at the show, want to help raise money for Huntsville Police Department Officers Garrett Crumby and Albert Morin.
Now through April 24, you can purchase a signed guitar from an artist of your choice through Concerts 4 A Cause and the proceeds will directly benefit the two officers.
To purchase a guitar, visit https://concerts4acause.org/.