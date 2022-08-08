Country music legends Alabama donate $25K to Kentucky flood relief

Randy Owens and Teddy Gentry, both of Fort Payne and founding members of Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama, have donated $25,000 to help victims of the recent flooding in Kentucky.
The donation came during a Saturday concert in Sharpsburg, KY,
The money goes to The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, a non-profit organization providing financial help to eastern Kentucky families, farms and businesses that are suffering as result of the catastrophic weather event.
Owen and Gentry made the donation through the June Jam Foundation, the band’s non-profit that distributes monies to other non-profit organizations and service groups, according to a news release.
“With all the devastation caused by the floods in eastern Kentucky, this is a very emotional time,” says Owen. "ALABAMA wanted to offer help in a small way.”
"We hurt for the loss of life and destruction caused by the floods in Kentucky,” adds Gentry. “Hopefully these funds can help the families, farmers and businesses that were affected. They are in our prayers.”