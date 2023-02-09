Councilman Keith issues a public apology

For the first time publicly since his two arrests, Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith went public and spoke at tonight's council meeting.
Keith says the past seven days have been the toughest week of his life. Many people wondered if he was going to resign tonight or if he would address the crimes directly.
Keith still plans on being city councilman and while he didn't address his legal situation, stating that's what court is for, he did issue a public apology before recusing himself from the meeting.
"In this moment I promise to be a better man tomorrow than I am today," said Keith.
His message tonight was not about the charges he faces but instead owning up to his decisions.
“What I’ve owed you is accountability that I will never be distracting from the business of this great city. The greatest city just this side of heaven," said Keith.
Huntsville residents showed up to hear Keith's comments. Many streamed the meeting online, like David Daniels who continues to support the councilman.
"I’ve been a supporter of him for years. I think he’s a great guy. I’ve met with him, I’ve spoken with him on multiple occasions. I think that the city has such a soft spot and its heart for it’s native son. I think that forgiveness is going to be the word of the day for a lot of people he has a lot of support here," said Daniels.
Much of that support comes from the impact Keith has made here in the community.
“Councilman Keith has done incredible things in the city of Huntsville. On the north side of Huntsville, in his own district in the city at large. Even though this has happened to him personally, I don’t think that should eclipse what he has done professionally," said Daniels.
Chris Horn who spoke with Waay 31 the night Keith was arrested, continues to stand by his friend and says no matter what happens, Huntsville will move forward as a community in a way that’s respected.
"The next couple of days or so, what he does next is very important but this is Huntsville and the Huntsville brand is bigger than personal brands," said Horn.
While as of now, Keith still remains the city councilman for district one. He will have to go to court and appear before a judge. It's unclear what the future for Keith and his position as councilman holds, but Daniels believes he’ll strive to make an impact on his hometown no matter his position.
“I don’t think that Councilman Keith needs a title to do a work in the city. I think that he loves the city enough to continue doing the work and I think he will continue to do that work with or without being a member of the city council," said Daniels.
Throughout his long list of apologies, Keith was sure to save a special one for the residents of the Rocket City.
"I’m sorry to my community because this was never about a man but the mission. When I believe in wholeheartedly. As I speak to you from my heart, I love you because the spotlight that is on me should be on you at all times," said Keith.