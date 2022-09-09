Councilman demands Huntsville release dollar amount spent defending Darby civil case

Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling is asking the city's legal team to release the total dollar amount spent so far to defend the city and ex-Huntsville officer William Ben Darby in a civil case.
Kling sent an email to the city attorney asking why they continue to refuse to tell the public how much money is being spent on Darby's case. The civil case was filed against Darby and Huntsville by the family of Jeffery Parker, the man Darby shot and killed in 2018.
The city has already paid out $125,000 for Darby's criminal defense as of Aug. 19. According to Darby's attorneys, the city is not paying for the appeal currently working through the state courts. The city has not responded to WAAY 31's request for confirmation.
Huntsville attorneys have refused to release other financial records related to defending the separate civil case. A reporter with the Huntsville Times requested the information and was denied.
WAAY 31 asked for those records but has not received a formal response from the city as of Friday afternoon.
Kling said he is also asking for those numbers and hasn't received a response as of Friday afternoon.
“I sent an email to the city attorney that I thought the dollar amount should be released to the public," Kling told WAAY 31. "I understand that the individual breakdown and line items would be a problem, because we don’t want the other side to see what the city is doing as far as strategy, but as far as the dollar amount, I think that should be out there, because the taxpayers are paying the bill."
On Friday, city officials told WAAY 31 it is customary to release the information at the conclusion of the case, and they fully expect to do that with this case, too.
According to the city, the legal department is still reviewing the open records request from our newsroom before they provide a formal response.