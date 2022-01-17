 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 15.5 feet around midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.5 feet on 05/17/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Could the latest, Omicron-fueled Covid surge in Madison County be nearing its peak?

  • Updated
  • 0
Huntsville Hospital

Huntsville Hospital

Huntsville Hospital saw a sharp increase in Covid-related hospitalizations over the weekend, with dozens of new patients admitted for care.

The current surge has also forced hundreds of hospital employees to keep away from their work and quarantine at home. The worker shortages mean the staff members left behind are being asked to work overtime and pick up extra shifts.

“It looks like no one can get away from this variant," Huntsville Hospital President Tracy Doughty told WAAY 31 on Monday.

The spike in hospitalizations follows record-breaking Covid test positivity rates in Alabama.

"We’re seeing people all around us testing positive right now. On any given day, we have about 200 people or more out, either positive or quarantining," Doughty said.

As the pandemic drags on, the omicron variant is spreading faster than the ones before it, but new data expected this week could show the surge is close to peaking.

"This cannot go on forever. It is still too early to tell, but there are quite a few scientists out there that think maybe this is the one that gives us some herd immunity to equalize and stabilize the Covid-19 virus," Doughty said. "We are hoping that is the case. I am hoping we are getting close to that peak."

So far, in the first 17 days of 2022, Madison County has seen seven Covid deaths reported. Statewide, Alabama has reported 80 deaths total as of Monday.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com