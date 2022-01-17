Could the latest, Omicron-fueled Covid surge in Madison County be nearing its peak?

Huntsville Hospital saw a sharp increase in Covid-related hospitalizations over the weekend, with dozens of new patients admitted for care.
The current surge has also forced hundreds of hospital employees to keep away from their work and quarantine at home. The worker shortages mean the staff members left behind are being asked to work overtime and pick up extra shifts.
“It looks like no one can get away from this variant," Huntsville Hospital President Tracy Doughty told WAAY 31 on Monday.
The spike in hospitalizations follows record-breaking Covid test positivity rates in Alabama.
"We’re seeing people all around us testing positive right now. On any given day, we have about 200 people or more out, either positive or quarantining," Doughty said.
As the pandemic drags on, the omicron variant is spreading faster than the ones before it, but new data expected this week could show the surge is close to peaking.
"This cannot go on forever. It is still too early to tell, but there are quite a few scientists out there that think maybe this is the one that gives us some herd immunity to equalize and stabilize the Covid-19 virus," Doughty said. "We are hoping that is the case. I am hoping we are getting close to that peak."
So far, in the first 17 days of 2022, Madison County has seen seven Covid deaths reported. Statewide, Alabama has reported 80 deaths total as of Monday.