Coroner responding to fatal crash in Limestone County

At least one person is dead after a vehicle crash in Limestone County early Friday afternoon.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West tells WAAY he is responding to the fatality at Alabama Highway 251 and Van Dyke Road.

Stick with WAAY for updates.

