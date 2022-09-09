Coroner reports, medical records will not be kept from Mason Sisk trial, judge says

An attempt to keep several pieces of evidence from being shown to jurors in the trial of an Elkmont teen accused of murdering five people has failed, records show.
The judge presiding over Mason Sisk's case issued the ruling Friday, denying motions from defense attorneys that would have coroner reports, medical records and other material out of the trial.
The defense team argued the Limestone County District Attorney's Office did not turn the evidence over to the defense in a timely fashion.
Sisk is accused of killing five family members, including a 6-month-old sibling, in 2019. A pretrial hearing held Thursday went over other evidence that might be kept from trial, including graphic body-worn camera footage from law enforcement and statements Sisk made to investigators in which he confessed to the shooting.
The judge said the statements would be allowed in trial, which is set to begin Monday.