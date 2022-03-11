 Skip to main content
Coroner: Red Bay police, state DHR investigating death of infant found unresponsive at day care

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has confirmed an investigation into the death of a 4-month-old who was found unresponsive at a day care in Red Bay.

The infant was found by a day care worker and taken by private vehicle to the Red Bay Hospital emergency room Wednesday, according to Coroner Charles Adcox. The child was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, Adcox said.

The infant’s name is not being released at this time. Adcox said the body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensics for an autopsy.

Red Bay Police Department and the Alabama State Department of Human Resources are investigating the death.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

