Coroner: Man found dead on Lawrence County road murdered, burned in pile of tires

The man whose burned body was found on the side of a Lawrence County road earlier this week was murdered, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood.
Norwood told WAAY 31 that the man, whose identity has not been released, died from a gunshot wound to the chest. He has ruled the death a homicide.
The gruesome discovery was made Monday afternoon by a delivery truck driver found the burned body in the middle of a dirt road near the intersection of County Road 294 and County Road 222.
The body also had been burned.
Norwood said the body was burned after the shooting. He said rubber tires were put on the body and then lit on fire.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is the body is that of David Guess, who was reported kidnapped. Read more on that HERE.