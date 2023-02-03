Coroner: Madison County mother dead ‘several weeks’ before body found

The murder of a Madison County mother happened weeks before her body was found.
Jennifer Lepore’s death from blunt force injuries has been ruled a homicide, Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill said in a statement to WAAY.
“Based on the presently known circumstances and postmortem examination, her death had likely occurred approximately several weeks prior to the body being discovered,” Berryhill told WAAY.
The body of the 43-year-old mother of two was found in her Hazel Green home Jan. 18.
The next day, police in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, said they discovered 46-year-old Jamie Lepore, 11-year-old Sean Lepore and 9-year-old Jesse Lepore dead of a suspected murder-suicide inside a home there.
Jennifer and Jamie Lepore were married and the parents of Sean and Jesse. Investigators said Jamie Lepore shot both boys before shooting himself.
Jennifer Lepore became an employee of the Madison County School System in August 2022. She was a Special Education aide at Hazel Green Elementary School. Jesse and Sean Lepore attended schools in the Hazel Green area.
