Coroner: Lawrence County murder victim died almost a day before body found

A preliminary autopsy report shows Gavin Ryan Hargrove was killed about 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24, nearly a full day before his body was found, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood.
Hargrove, 20, died from a gunshot wound to the cheek, Norwood said. According to a criminal complaint filed in Lawrence County District Court, Timothy Dakota McCary was in the process of robbing Hargrove when he shot Hargrove with a handgun.
The complaint notes Hargrove's pockets had been turned out and emptied. Witness statements from people in the home when Hargrove was killed told police McCary put the items he'd stolen in a bag and left it in Hargrove's vehicle so he could get rid of them later, the complaint states.
The complaint says the incident occurred "on or about" Dec. 23. Hargrove was found inside McCary's home around 7 p.m. Friday, about 17 hours after he died, according to Norwood.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office initially named McCary as a person of interest in the case and asked the public's help in finding him. McCary was located and arrested around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25.
He has been charged with one count of capital murder and remains in the Lawrence County Jail without bond.
Funeral arrangements
Funeral arrangements have been announced for Hargrove. Visitation is set for 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Parkway Funeral Home in Trinity, with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m.
According to his obituary, Hargrove will be laid to rest in Midway Memorial Gardens in Moulton.
He is survived by his mother, sister, grandmother, aunts, uncles and cousins. His mother and sister previously spoke with WAAY 31 about Hargrove and the legacy he leaves behind. You can read that story here.