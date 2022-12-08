Coroner IDs victim in DeKalb County death investigation; sheriff says foul play suspected

The DeKalb County coroner has identified the woman at the center of a death investigation in Collinsville.
Sandra Jelks, 62, is the person whose body was found about 7:55 p.m. Tuesday on Watts Avenue, said Coroner Tom Wilson.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden told WAAY 31 that Jelks died from a gunshot wound and foul play is suspected. He said charges are expected soon.
The sheriff’s office is assisting the Collinsville Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation, Welden said.
Wilson said her death remains under investigation.