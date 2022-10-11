Coroner IDs pedestrian hit, killed by Tuscumbia Police vehicle; officer undergoing surgery

One person is dead and a police officer is in Huntsville Hospital after a wreck involving a police vehicle Monday night.
It happened just after 8:15 p.m. on Hawk Pride Mountain Road in Tuscumbia.
Tuscumbia Police say their marked vehicle, driven by an officer, hit a pedestrian.
That person, who Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque has identified as 60-year-old Terry Hinton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The officer, whose name has not been released, was brought by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital. At noon Tuesday, Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said the officer was "in surgery to repair injuries sustained in last night's crash."
Because the incident involves an officer, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has taken over the investigation.