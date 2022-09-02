 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coroner identifies victim of deadly Morgan County campground shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Quail Creek Campground Deadly Shooting

The Morgan County Coroner has identified the victim of Thursday's deadly shooting at Quail Creek Campground in Morgan County.

Coroner Jeff Chunn said 48-year-old Jeremy Alexander Morse, of Decatur, died from injuries sustained after being hit by multiple gunshots.

Investigators say Morse was alive when deputies arrived. Air Evac was called to the scene but Morse died before he could be transported.

The sheriff's office says two people are detained. No arrests have been made.

Read more information HERE.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you