Coroner confirms Vicky White has died

Authorities have confirmed Vicky White, the Lauderdale County jail employee accused of helping inmate Casey White escape jail, has died.
Vanderburgh County (Indiana) Coroner Steve Lockyear said she died at 7:06 p.m. Monday at Deaconess Hospital.
Vicky White was transported there after a police pursuit and vehicle wreck in Evansville, Indiana. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said Vicky White shot herself and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
An autopsy is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to Lockyear.
