Coroner: 7-year-old's death connected to Albertville house fire

The death of a 7-year-old girl in Marshall County is being investigated in connection to a fire in Albertville, according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office.
The coroner's office said it was called to Marshall Medical Center South at about 2 a.m. Wednesday in regards to the girl. She had been brought to the center by ambulance.
It's unclear when or where the girl died, but the coroner's office said the girl's death is connected to a house fire in the 5100 block of Todd Ridge Road in Albertville.
The case is being investigated by the Alabama State Fire Marshals and the Marshall County Coroner's Office.
Due to the age of the victim, her identity is not being released at this time.