Huntsville Hospital sets plan to give Covid-19 vaccine to infants and young children

Huntsville Hospital will begin administering doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years next week.
Starting Friday, parents can register their children for appointments HERE. The appointments start at the Fever & Flu Clinic, 120 Governors Drive in Huntsville, on Thursday, June 30, and continue each Tuesday and Thursday.
Hospital staff is taking the next several days to get familiar with the new formula.
The Pfizer vaccine for younger children is a three-dose series as opposed to the two-dose method for older groups.
Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital president and chief operating officer, says research shows it is best to introduce the vaccine to a child's body this way.
“So, first dose let's say would be Thursday. Three weeks later you'll get the second dose, and then eight weeks later you'd get your third dose,” Doughty said.
Experts recommend parents get their child fully vaccinated as soon as they can to ensure they are protected in advance of the new school year.