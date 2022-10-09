 Skip to main content
Cooling off Sunday night before we warm back up on Monday

Sunday brings essentially copy-cat conditions of Saturday with highs in the low 70s, plenty of sunshine, a nice breeze, and crisp autumn air. Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop to the low 40s with mostly clear skies and a slight breeze out of the north.

We will warm back up for the work-week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s and overnight lows more seasonable, and in the mid-50s. Plenty of sunshine sticks around for much of the week but Wednesday and Thursday do bring slight chances for rain but neither day is an all out washout.

TONIGHT: Clear, cold. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Sunny and beautiful! Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: NE 10 MPH.

