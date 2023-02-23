Cooling down with scattered showers to wrap up the week

It's another record-setting day across the Tennessee Valley! Muscle Shoals has set a new record for the entire month of February with a high of 85°.
A cold front will push through the region tonight and put an end to this unseasonably warm stretch. Lows tonight will be in the low 50s. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s on Friday.
We aren't looking at a washout, but it would be wise to keep the umbrella handy over the next couple of days.
Scattered showers will periodically move through North Alabama tonight all the way through this weekend. The best chances at rain will likely be during the daylight hours of Friday and Saturday. Rain totals for most will be less than 1".
Despite the rain, highs will rebound to the 60s on Saturday and the low 70s on Sunday. 60s and 70s will likely stick around most of next week as well.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the low 50s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: N 6-14 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain: 50%