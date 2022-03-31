Cooler with a few showers Thursday, modest warmup this weekend

In the wake of last night's severe weather and gusty winds, power outages and tree limbs in the roads will slow down your morning commute. Use caution traveling this morning and give space between you and cars around you. Take it slow around utility crews trying to restore power as well. Cooler air behind last night's rain will keep highs in the mid 60s this afternoon. Some of us may be lucky enough to see sunshine, but clouds will fill back in this afternoon. Another weak disturbance brings spotty showers to North Alabama this evening. We wrap up the workweek and kick off April with sunny skies Friday and highs in the low 60s. Overnight lows are in the 40s through early next week.
A modest warmup will push highs to near 70 this weekend. One or two showers can't be ruled out Saturday, but most stay dry. Our next significant weather maker will be next Tuesday. For the time being, the severe weather risk is a bit uncertain while the main concern appears to be heavy rain. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches may lead to flooding concerns. Higher rainfall totals above 3 inches will be possible in our southern counties. The location of the heaviest rain will continue to be adjusted over the next few days. Despite the rain, highs remain in the low 70s.