Cooler Tuesday despite more sunshine

Grab the jackets this morning! Cooler air has settled in with temperatures in the low 50s heading out the door. After a cloudy start, skies will clear this afternoon. Despite plenty of sunshine, high temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler in the mid 60s.
Patchy frost is possible tonight as lows fall into the upper 30s. Frost is most likely over Sand Mountain and in southern Tennessee. A light northerly wind should help limit widespread frost, but get ready for a cold start on Wednesday.
Our next system to watch continues to be a cold front that may bring strong to severe storms Friday night. While this threat does not appear as potent as last Friday night, stay with WAAY 31 for updates on all of our platforms throughout the week.
TUESDAY: Clearing skies, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy frost. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.