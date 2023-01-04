Cooler trend on the way, then weekend rain

We will see a gradual decrease in cloud cover overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. There will be a bit of a breeze, making it "feel like" the upper 30s.
Thursday starts cool with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler as the colder air finally arrives behind the front that passed over North Alabama and south-central Tennessee. Highs will push into the upper 50s, still above average for this time of year.
A cooler trend is on the way. Temperatures will continue to gradually cool through Friday. We'll keep that sunshine until rain chances increase over the weekend.
The weekend will not be a washout. Saturday and Sunday bring slightly warmer temperatures in the low 60s and mid-50s. Rain chances return Saturday afternoon and will bring showers through Sunday morning.
TONIGHT: Cool, breezy. Lows near 40. Wind: W at 5 to 10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Cooler, plenty of sun! Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: W at 10 to 15 MPH.