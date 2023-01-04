Cooler tonight, beautiful and sunny on Thursday ahead of weekend rain

Wednesday night will bring clearing from the little bit of cloud cover we did see today. This will allow temperatures to drop to near 40 degrees this evening, once we factor in our breeze we could be feeling like the upper 30s.
High temperatures will continue to gradually cool through the rest of the work-week with Thursday and Friday highs reaching much closer to average for this time of the year, in the mid-50s. We'll keep that sunshine with us through the rest of the work-week.
Saturday and Sunday bring slightly warmer temperatures in the low 60s and mid-50s. Rain chances return Saturday afternoon and will bring showers through Sunday morning. If you're needing to handle some outdoor chores, Saturday morning and Sunday late afternoon will be your best times to do so.
TONIGHT: Cool, breezy. Lows near 40. Wind: W 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: Cooler, plenty of sun! Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: W 10-15 MPH.