Cooler today, skies turning to mostly sunny by lunchtime!

After an active weather day on Wednesday, our Thursday is sure to be significantly less eventful!
Remaining cloud cover will continue to diminish throughout the day and will leave us with mostly sunny skies by the late afternoon. High temperatures will reach only to the mid-70s and we will keep a substantial breeze in the teens with us all day.
The second night after a cold front has moved through is always the coldest night. Thursday's overnight low will fall to the low 40s with the breeze continuing.
Highs in the mid and upper 70s with sunshine overhead will remain on both Friday and Saturday but we do introduce a very slight chance for rain on Sunday afternoon. We will be very chilly next week with highs in the 60s for much of the work-week.
THURSDAY: Gradual clearing, sunny afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: NW 5 MPH.