Cooler temperatures and unusually dry air expected Thursday and Friday

The wide majority of North Alabama is expected to remain dry through this evening. However, a handful of showers will be possible late tonight through early Thursday as a cold front moves through the region. Any threat for rain should be gone by midday Thursday.
Behind the cold front, unusually dry air will take over for the remainder of the week. Thursday night through Saturday will be mostly clear and completely dry. Highs will drop to the low and mid 80s both Thursday and Friday while lows will fall to the upper 50s.
After a quiet Saturday, scattered thunderstorms will likely return Sunday afternoon and evening. A cold front will then move through the area Sunday night which may bring widespread showers and storms to the area. A few of these storms could be severe. The pattern looks to remain active with numerous storm chances heading into next week.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NNE 4-8 MPH.
THURSDAY: Isolated showers early. Increasing sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.