Cooler on Sunday with a Thanksgiving warmup on the way

Another frigid night is on tap. Clouds will gradually decrease overnight as lows drop into the mid 20s.
Sunday will be even cooler in the mid 40s, but changes arrive Thanksgiving week. We will see highs returning to the lower 50s on both Monday and Tuesday.
Rain chances increase on Tuesday night as a weak disturbance moves into North Alabama and south-central Tennessee. You may see a few spotty showers develop, but better rain chances arrive on getaway Wednesday.
Our next cold front will put a damper on some of your outdoor plans for Thanksgiving Day. While the approaching front will usher in milder daytime highs in the low 60s, the holiday will remain overcast sky conditions and widespread rain on Thanksgiving night. Some of that rain may linger into early Friday.
Keep in mind that the timing of the late week cold front is subject to chance. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Frigid temperatures. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: Calm.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind: N at 2 to 5 MPH.