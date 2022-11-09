Cooler but still mild Wednesday

Cooler air has moved back into North Alabama, but Wednesday will still be mild for November standards. A spectacular day is in store with plenty of sun and highs in the 70s.
Tropical Storm Nicole remains on track for landfall as a Category 1 hurricane later tonight on Florida's east coast. Nicole will make a sharp northward turn Thursday, meaning a glancing blow of scattered showers here at home Thursday night and the first half of Friday. Higher rain chances will be east of I-65.
As Nicole moves into the Carolinas Friday afternoon, another powerful cold front sends temperatures crashing this weekend. Highs struggle into the 50s starting Saturday despite plenty of sun. Overnight lows fall below freezing in many spots Saturday night and Sunday night.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, slightly cooler. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: E 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows near 50. Wind: E 5-10 MPH.