Cooler and staying quiet for now

Temperatures are below average initially, with even the chance for a light frost Sunday morning as lows dip into the mid 30s. We've got some breezy conditions, too. Expect gusts up to 30 MPH Thursday! Highs are in the upper 50s and lower 60s for the next few days but we should hit the lower 70s by next Monday.
Quiet as it may be for the next few days, it is March in Alabama and our next severe threat is looming in the not-too-distant future. It's looking like our chance for severe weather will be Wednesday into Thursday of next week. Until then, enjoy the sunshine!