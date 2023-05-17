A cold front moving through North Alabama this morning will make for a cooler and less humid Wednesday. Afternoon highs reach the low 80s. Spotty showers and one or two storms remain possible today for areas south of the Tennessee River while areas to the north stay dry.
Scattered showers and storms return Thursday. All storms tomorrow will have heavy rain while some could produce gusty winds. Most of us are dry during the day Friday before another cold front brings additional showers and storms Friday night and especially Saturday.
Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Next week looks drier and more seasonable. Heat does appear to build back in by next Thursday and Friday.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty showers and storms south of the Tennessee River. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Wind: NE 5 MPH.