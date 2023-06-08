Cooler and less humid weather to close out the week

A nice break in the June heat and humidity has arrived! Skies will clear throughout your Thursday with afternoon highs in the mid-80s. The lack of humidity will make for a very comfortable day to be outside. Expect more of the same Friday. Overnight lows likely fall into the 50s.
Saturday is the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans. Temperatures recover to near 90 but humidity levels stay low and the forecast is dry. That will not be the case Sunday as a cold front brings widespread showers and storms to North Alabama. Some storms Sunday afternoon and evening could be strong.
Typical summer weather returns next week with more humidity and daily chances for showers and storms.
THURSDAY: Clearing skies. Less humid. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. A little cool. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.