Cooler and gloomy Tuesday, bitter cold Wednesday

Cloud cover that moved in last night has kept temperatures very mild on this Tuesday morning. We're waking up in the mid 40s and while that is still 15 to 20 degrees warmer than yesterday, we will not see much of a warmup at all today. There are a couple reasons why. First, mostly cloudy skies will continue through the day with perhaps some clearing closer to sunset. Second, a dry cold front is moving through the area as we speak. This is a strong front despite not having any moisture with it. Much colder air begins to filter in especially after sunset tonight. Lows drop into the low 20s by Wednesday morning. Gusty north winds up to 20 MPH will also drop feels like temperatures to the teens in Alabama and around 10 degrees in our Tennessee counties. Make sure you bundle up tomorrow morning!
Our forecast remains pretty quiet over the next seven days. However, the colder air is not going anywhere. Sunshine is back in full force Wednesday but highs will struggle to reach 40. Overnight lows are back in the 20s Thursday morning. Our next system to watch will be Friday. There isn't much moisture with this system, but a few flurries will be possible in northeast Alabama. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies return as temperatures stay in the low 40s. Sunshine returns this weekend and we warm back up to more seasonable norms in the low 50s Sunday and Monday.