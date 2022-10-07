Cooler air settles in for the weekend

Get set for an abrupt drop in temperatures as a strong cold front crosses North Alabama tonight. Clouds will decrease early Saturday morning as lows drop into the chilly 40s.
Although there is no rain with today's front, much cooler air settles in on Saturday. Temperatures struggle to get out of the 60s tomorrow despite plenty of sunshine. Patchy frost is looking more likely Sunday morning, so be sure to protect sensitive plants and vegetation. Temperatures moderate to seasonable norms next week. Rain chances finally return next Thursday.
Tracking the Tropics
Tropical Storm Julia is moving west at 18 MPH with maximum sustained winds at 40 MPH. On the forecast track, the center of Julia is expected to pass near or over San Andres and Providencia Islands off the coast of South America on Saturday evening and then reach the coast of Nicaragua Sunday morning. Julia or its remnants will then turn west-northwest over Central America by Monday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: N at 5 to 10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Wind: N at 5 to 10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Sunny, still cool. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Wind: N at 5 to 10 MPH.