Cool with a mix of sun and clouds Monday, severe weather expected Wednesday evening

The workweek is starting quiet and cool with temperatures in the mid 40s heading out the door. Thin clouds are filtering in this morning and will stick around throughout the day. Afternoon highs remain below average in the mid 60s today. Even as clouds continue to stream late tonight and Tuesday, our highs surge to near 80 degrees tomorrow afternoon! We are back to near 80 Wednesday before our next cold front and threat for severe weather moves in.
Strong to severe storms are expected Wednesday evening. A Level 3 risk has been issued for much of Mississippi and western Alabama. This risk does clip Marion, Winston, and Franklin Counties in our coverage area. This severe weather threat appears to be along a line of storms capable of producing 70 MPH wind gusts and brief spin up tornadoes. Storms are expected to arrive around sunset and move through the region during the late evening hours. An evening arrival time could help limit fuel in the atmosphere needed for a more widespread risk of severe storms. Having said that, the wind energy ahead of the line of storms will be quite strong. Storms should come to an end before sunrise Thursday, leaving a few lingering showers in its wake. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected, but the fast motion of these storms should limit flooding concerns.
Late week temperatures drop back into the 60s with another round of showers Saturday.