Cool today, cold this weekend, and even colder next week

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and Madison Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 16.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:00 AM CST Friday was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 01/05/1972. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&