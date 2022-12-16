 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 16.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:00 AM CST Friday was 16.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0
feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
tonight.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Cool today, cold this weekend, and even colder next week

  • 0
Friday Planner
Carson Meredith

High temperatures are back to near 50 degrees Friday afternoon under sunny skies. Wind gusts up to 25 MPH will add a small chill to the air. Temperatures drop quickly this evening, but it remains dry despite an increase in cloud cover.

Even cooler temperatures filter into North Alabama this weekend. Highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s are about 10 degrees below average for mid-December. Our next rain chances will be Monday. Most of the rain stays south, but spotty showers can't be ruled out here at home.

Arctic air arrives late next week, setting the stage for a bitterly cold Christmas weekend. It remains too early for specifics on just how cold it might get. Some snowflakes may accompany this Arctic air Thursday or next Friday. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Wind: W 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Chilly. Lows in the low 30s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH, gusting to 20 MPH.

