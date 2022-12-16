Cool today, cold this weekend, and even colder next week

High temperatures are back to near 50 degrees Friday afternoon under sunny skies. Wind gusts up to 25 MPH will add a small chill to the air. Temperatures drop quickly this evening, but it remains dry despite an increase in cloud cover.
Even cooler temperatures filter into North Alabama this weekend. Highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s are about 10 degrees below average for mid-December. Our next rain chances will be Monday. Most of the rain stays south, but spotty showers can't be ruled out here at home.
Arctic air arrives late next week, setting the stage for a bitterly cold Christmas weekend. It remains too early for specifics on just how cold it might get. Some snowflakes may accompany this Arctic air Thursday or next Friday. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Wind: W 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Chilly. Lows in the low 30s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH, gusting to 20 MPH.