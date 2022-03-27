Cool start to the work week, sunshine returns

We have another comfortable, but unseasonably cooler day taking place across North Alabama as highs remain in the 50's this afternoon. The cloud coverage will help keep temperatures on the mild side as we head to bed tonight, but some breaks in the clouds early Monday will allow temperatures to briefly drop into the upper 30's, so you'll need the jackets heading out the door tomorrow morning!
We'll start to say goodbye to some of those high clouds throughout the day Monday, bringing the just below average temperatures as highs reach the 60's by the afternoon.
Another dry day takes place Tuesday, with unseasonably warm temperatures for the afternoon thanks to a warm front that moves into the area. However by Tuesday night, we begin to see changes ahead of our next weather-maker.
We've continued to monitor this approaching system closely and in coming days will be able to get into the specifics when it comes to the timing of these storms, but here's what we're seeing right now.
A dry but cloudy and windy start to the day will take place throughout most of the day Wednesday. By early Wednesday evening, a line of storms ahead of a cold front begin to move into the area starting with our northwestern counties. The storms will continue to advance further east into the overnight hours before the bulk of rain comes to an end early Tuesday.
The biggest risk will be the damaging winds as sustained winds will range up to 30 mph with gusts between 35- 40 mph before the storms even arrive. The chance for tornadoes and localized flooding are other threats we'll continue to monitor both on air and online.