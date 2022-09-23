Cool overnight with some weekend rain possible

Tonight will be clear and cool. Temperatures will drop into the mid- to upper 50s before sunrise Saturday.
While the weekend starts sunny and dry, clouds move in late Saturday evening and overnight as a cold front approaches. Highs should reach the mid-80s both days.
Our rain chances go up early Sunday morning. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible before 1 p.m. Sky conditions will clear after noon, so the entire day is not a washout.
The week ahead looks fantastic! Sunny skies, dry conditions and fall-like temperatures near 80 degrees abound through next weekend.
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Fiona continues to move northeast in the Atlantic at 35 mph. With maximum sustained winds reported at 130 mph, the center of the Category 4 hurricane will move across Nova Scotia later today, move into the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Saturday, then move across Labrador and over the Labrador Sea on Sunday.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on Tropical Depression No. 9. Impacted areas right now are in Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao. Heavy rains are likely to spread into Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba in the coming days.
It is forecast to move near or over western Cuba as a strengthening hurricane, then approach the Florida peninsula at or near major hurricane strength.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: SE at 2 to 5 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: E at 5 to 10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Chance of rain and storms before 1 p.m. Sunny afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Rain chance: 30%. Wind: SW at 5 to 10 MPH.